Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days

Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.

Ford says his government will table legislation to allow workers to register and get their credentials processed in their regulated profession or trade within 30 days.

The premier made the announcement in Dorchester, Ont. Friday alongside Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

“At a time when our government is building Ontario, it’s never been more important that we attract more workers to fill in-demand jobs,” said Premier Doug Ford in a statement. “To do so, we’re cutting red tape to make it easier for skilled professionals from across Canada to get the papers they need to work in Ontario, faster. This move opens more doors for workers to call Ontario home while contributing to our plan to build more roads, bridges, highways, homes and public transit.”

According to the province, between July and September of 2021, there were 338,835 vacant jobs in Ontario.

Ford is also proposing to recognize three fuel-related professions under the province’s skilled trades legislation, meaning Ontario would officially recognize all 55 Red Seal Trades. It's a partnership between the federal government and provinces and territories that created a common standard for apprenticeship training and certification.

(More to come)