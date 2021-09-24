Ontario supports investment of $31.5M in Wellington, Perth county businesses

London, Ont. -

Ontario supports $31.5 million surge within the Southwestern Ontario economy with $2.6 million being invested in Wellington County through the Regional Development Program.

The investment by Wellington County manufacturers, which will build on domestic manufacturing is being supported by the Ontario government, will help to create 71 jobs and retain 150 jobs.

"Through the Regional Development Program, our government is making targeted investments in local manufacturers to help them create good, local jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade in a statement.

“These projects are making a significant impact in communities and economies across the Wellington County region and Southwestern Ontario by helping to secure the private-sector investment that will support strong regional growth."

The investments are as follows:

Weberlane Manufacturing is investing $4.8 million to build a new 115,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Listowel.

Nieuwland Feed & Supply is investing $16.2 million to consolidate its production facilities as well as build a second feed mill on the property.

Bold Canine is investing $6.5 million to expand and renovate its facility, purchase equipment, and invest in research and development.

Wellington Perforated Sheet and Plate is investing $3.9 million to develop new products, and produce more steel parts in-house.

The Regional Development Program for Eastern and Southwestern Ontario was launched by the government in November of 2019.