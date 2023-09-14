Ontario's Outstanding Young Farmers mark 'surreal' victory

Jessica Kelly and Stewart Skinner, Ontario’s 2023 Outstanding Young Farmers, near Listowel, Ont. on Sept. 13, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Jessica Kelly and Stewart Skinner, Ontario’s 2023 Outstanding Young Farmers, near Listowel, Ont. on Sept. 13, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News