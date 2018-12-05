

Provincial police say statistics from the month of November demonstrate how widespread child exploitation remains throughout Ontario.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, OPP investigators announced that they and other forces across the province arrested 122 people on 551 charges last month.

Of those, seven were in London, two in Chatham, one in Strathroy-Caradoc, one in Woodstock, one in Sarnia, and several other scattered across southwestern Ontario.

The people arrested include past and present teachers, military personnel, engineers and other active members of the community.

Charges ranged from sexual assault, sexual interference, luring and invititation to sexual touching, all the way to possession of child pornography.

Police say anyone who accesses child pornography online is complicit in the exploitation of children.

Officials also revealed that 55 victims were identified and referred to community resources for assistance.

