Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization
One of the Canada’s longest serving mayors says political polarization is “damaging” the country.
In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned “civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.
“It doesn’t have to be this way,” he said during an interview with CTV News London Wednesday.
Bradley himself known for heated exchanges and controversy, stated the current political environment “is at another level.”
“My God you just have to look at the United States. That’s influencing what’s going on here,” he added.
The migration of U.S.-style political attacks is threatening the fibre of the country, according to Bradley, and he blames politicians at all levels for cultivating it.
“We’re actually propelling it forward.”
As political polarization accelerates, Bradley said Canada is becoming far too heated and in extreme cases, threatening.
“I didn’t bring my vehicle to city hall for a year on the advice of the police, because they said it’s not safe,” Bradley shared.
He expects backlash for taking a stand against the current political environment but he maintains the public is ready for a return to civility and bipartisanship.
“In five or 10 years do you want this to continue? The status quo of what we are seeing in Ottawa and Queen’s Park, and to some degree city halls, it is just not beneficial to this country and its future. It just isn’t!”
In his experience, Bradley said bipartisanship is the only way to move issues forward.
He told CTV News London it’s time he and other politicians focus on working together.
If not, he fears the concerns of Canadians today will go unanswered.
“All they want is employment, low inflation, low interest rates, and their leaders to treat them with respect.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MPs split on Canada supporting, condemning genocide hearings against Israel
Liberal members of Parliament are divided about the position Canada should take on a push by South Africa to have Israel prosecuted for genocide for its war in Gaza.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
WATCH Why Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are so disruptive to trade
Tensions are escalating in a busy Red Sea shipping route that is key to global trade. However, despite the conflict, commerce continues --- even as the risk to merchant sailors grows.
Alleged Nazi links prompts Winnipeg Art Gallery to cut ties with former director
The Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq is cutting ties with its former director as it investigates alleged links to the Nazi party in the 1930s.
Conservative critic calls for ethics probe into Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The Conservative party has requested an ethics investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent Jamaica trip, despite a previous consult with the federal ethics commissioner.
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
WATCH Dramatic video shows police storm TV studio in Ecuador to free hostages
Dramatic video shot from inside a TC Television studio in Ecuador shows the moment that heavily-armed police in Guayaquil stormed the building after it had been taken over by gunmen.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police question suspect in murder of Six Nations man in Miami
Police in Miami say they’ve identified and questioned a suspect in the homicide of a man from Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
Three sites shortlisted for new K-W hospital location
The panel in charge of recommending the location for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo says three sites have been shortlisted and are now being evaluated.
-
Thousands of people without power across southwestern Ontario
According to the Hydro One outage map, the outrage stretches east to west from the Grand Bend area through South Huron, Granton and St. Marys.
Windsor
-
Active investigation underway at Black Oak Heritage Park
Windsor police are conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park.
-
Stellantis reconsiders corporate presence at auto shows, including Detroit and Toronto
Stellantis is reconsidering its corporate presence at auto shows, including the shows in Detroit and Toronto.
-
Recognize these people? Police seek suspects in theft cases
Windsor police are hoping to identify suspects in outstanding theft cases from local stores.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
Toyota Highlanders stolen from Barrie driveways: police
Police are investigating the overnight thefts of two Toyota Highlanders from driveways in Barrie neighbourhoods.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after police pull over badly damaged tractor trailer on Hwy. 17
The driver of a tractor-trailer who hit a rock cut on Highway 17 on Tuesday tried to keep going rather than stopping and reporting the accident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
opinion
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
-
Federal regulator gives go-ahead to nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has approved a controversial plan for a near surface disposal facility for nuclear waste on the Chalk River Laboratories site in Deep River, Ont.
-
Carleton Place homes sold for $400,000 under original selling price
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
Toronto
-
Passengers on 2018 flight to Toronto that crashed in Guyana reach class-action settlement
Passengers on a flight to Toronto that crash-landed in Guyana have reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit launched against the airline and plane manufacturer.
-
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes and sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing.
-
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Montreal
-
Montreal snow removal operation to start as another storm approaches
The City of Montreal says it is gearing up for its snow removal operation after more than 15 cm of snow fell overnight.
-
Suspect in Quebec courthouse stabbing charged with attempted murder and assault
The suspect in Tuesday's stabbing of an interpreter at a suburban Montreal courthouse is facing multiple charges.
-
Snowstorm cuts power, closes schools in Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes were in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed across the Maritimes as messy storm moves through the region
A storm system moving from the southern Great Lakes is moving through parts of the Maritimes Wednesday with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
-
Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle
Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
-
'Prolonged' snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Safety officers another step closer to riding Winnipeg Transit buses
Community safety officers are another step closer to riding Winnipeg city buses, according to a new report to the mayor’s inner circle.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
-
Alberta association warns of 'mass exodus' of businesses because of CEBA repayment
Four out of five Alberta restauranteurs say they are facing a tough situation ahead of a deadline to repay their Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans, even with brisk sales supporting them.
-
City of Calgary reminds residents to bundle up against the cold
More snow is expected for Calgary throughout Wednesday, but city officials say the plunge in temperatures is a much bigger problem for residents.
Edmonton
-
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze begins, but the coldest days are still ahead
And so it begins... A lengthy deep freeze is settling in and it'll last at least through the weekend, possibly into early next week.
-
Man arrested near 118 Avenue in Edmonton had 2 guns, $12k worth of drugs: EPS
A 28-year-old Edmonton man is facing 15 new drug and gun charges after he was chased and arrested near 118 Avenue and 104 Street on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Prince George, B.C., encampment
Mounties in northern British Columbia say a 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Prince George encampment left the victim in hospital with serious injuries.
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. B.C. health officials to provide respiratory illness update
B.C.'s top health officials are holding their first joint news conference of 2024 Wednesday to provide an update on the ongoing respiratory illness season.
-
Noise from muscle car at centre of dispute between townhouse owners, strata
A long-running dispute over the "excessive engine revving and idling noise" of a Mustang has been settled by B.C.'s small claims tribunal.