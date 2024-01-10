Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization

One of the Canada’s longest serving mayors says political polarization is “damaging” the country.

In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned “civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” he said during an interview with CTV News London Wednesday.

Bradley himself known for heated exchanges and controversy, stated the current political environment “is at another level.”

“My God you just have to look at the United States. That’s influencing what’s going on here,” he added.

The migration of U.S.-style political attacks is threatening the fibre of the country, according to Bradley, and he blames politicians at all levels for cultivating it.

“We’re actually propelling it forward.”

As political polarization accelerates, Bradley said Canada is becoming far too heated and in extreme cases, threatening.

“I didn’t bring my vehicle to city hall for a year on the advice of the police, because they said it’s not safe,” Bradley shared.

He expects backlash for taking a stand against the current political environment but he maintains the public is ready for a return to civility and bipartisanship.

“In five or 10 years do you want this to continue? The status quo of what we are seeing in Ottawa and Queen’s Park, and to some degree city halls, it is just not beneficial to this country and its future. It just isn’t!”

In his experience, Bradley said bipartisanship is the only way to move issues forward.

He told CTV News London it’s time he and other politicians focus on working together.

If not, he fears the concerns of Canadians today will go unanswered.

“All they want is employment, low inflation, low interest rates, and their leaders to treat them with respect.”