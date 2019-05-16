

CTV London





The Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP say a man is facing several charges after a over 25 kilograms of methamphetamine and $126,000USD cash was found on a transport truck entering the country.

Officials say the truck was taken for secondary examination after it crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Point Edward, Ont. on May 2.

A large scale imaging x-ray was used by border officials which found an anomaly and a drug detecting dog was brought in.

CBSA officers then found 23 clear-wrapped packages that tested positive for methamphetamine and envelopes with the U.S. equivalent of nearly $170,000CAD in cash.

As a result a 42-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man was taken into custody by the RCMP and is facing a number of charges including:

importing a controlled substance

possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance

trafficking of a controlled substance

possession of property or proceeds of property in currency of the U.S. over $5,000

possession of property or proceeds of property in currency of the U.S. over $5,000

possession of currency with the intent to conceal or convert those proceeds

failing to report to an officer the importation of currency greater than $10,000

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.