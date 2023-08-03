Ontario investing $1.3 million in free skilled trades programs
The provincial government is investing $1.3 million in Fanshawe College’s Corporate Training Solutions (CTS) to launch free pre-apprentice programs in carpentry, welding and automotive service technicians.
There are currently 17,000 jobs going unfilled in London—including many in the skilled trades—and the province said Ontario will need 100,000 more workers in the industry over the next decade.
The pre-apprentice programs consist of 18 weeks of hands-on training covering the practical theory and skills development required to become a Level 1 certified apprentice.
Once the students become Level 1 apprentices, they are required to complete a 12-week paid work placement in their related trade between October 2023 and January 2024.
“The skilled trades offer meaningful, well-paying careers where you can buy a home and start a family,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Our government is proud to invest in free pre-apprenticeship programs to give students a hand up to better jobs and bigger paycheques. I urge any skilled trades employers in London looking to support the next generation to contact Fanshawe and see how they can participate.”
Employers interested in hosting a work placement are asked to contact Julie Neufeld, project coordinator of the pre-apprenticeship programs, at jneufeld@fanshawec.ca.
To find out more about the programs, visit their website.
