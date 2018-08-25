Featured
One person in hospital after shots fired in adult entertainment venue parking lot
Police are investigating a shooting at Golddiggers Adult Night Club on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 12:06PM EDT
London police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in an east end parking lot.
Police say around 3:10 a.m. there were reports of shots fired at the Golddiggers Adult Night Club lot on Dundas Street East.
Police say a man was able to get to hospital but his health status is not known.
A witness tells CTV News that he heard the shots and then saw a vehicle speed away.
Four years ago there was another shooting in the parking lot. There were no serious injuries in that shooting.
Ward 2 Coun. Bill Armstrong, who has expressed dismay about the location of the strip club, called the shooting "very concerning."
About six police vehicles are on scene, including a forensics vehicle.