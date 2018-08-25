

CTV London





London police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in an east end parking lot.

Police say around 3:10 a.m. there were reports of shots fired at the Golddiggers Adult Night Club lot on Dundas Street East.

Police say a man was able to get to hospital but his health status is not known.

A witness tells CTV News that he heard the shots and then saw a vehicle speed away.

Four years ago there was another shooting in the parking lot. There were no serious injuries in that shooting.

Ward 2 Coun. Bill Armstrong, who has expressed dismay about the location of the strip club, called the shooting "very concerning."

About six police vehicles are on scene, including a forensics vehicle.