One person dead following fatal fire in Woodstock

One person has died following a fatal fire in Woodstock, Ont. Monday morning.

Just before noon on Monday, the Woodstock Fire Department responded to a call from a neighbour who smelled smoke coming from a home on Berwick Street.

“We did breach the home and locate the victim that was transported to Woodstock General Hospital, where unfortunately, they did succumb to their injuries,” said Lisa Woods, public information coordinator for the Woodstock Police Service.

The fire was contained to the area of origin.

Due to the fatality, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office is now involved in the investigation and was on scene Tuesday.

The damage is currently estimated at $150,000.