MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case has been reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday, bringing the region’s total to 632.

But there was another jump in the number of recovered cases, which according to the health unit, was sparked by an “administrative review of data.”

That pushed the number of recovered cases up by 10 to 556. That leaves just 19 active cases in the region, a steep drop from the 56 active cases reported on Tuesday.

There continues to be no new deaths, with the total holding at 57 since June 10.

While a three-day streak with no new cases this week was broken, daily totals have been in the single digits for a month.

The last double-digit increase was on May 10 when 13 cases were reported.

To date, London’s two assessment centres have tested more than 29,000 people.

No new cases were reported in nearby counties, here are the most recently reported numbers:

Elgin-Oxford – Two active, 86 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: One active, 58 cases, 52 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce: Two active, 114 cases, 107 recovered, five referred, no deaths

There have been no new cases in Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton or Grey-Bruce since the weekend.

The province reported 170 new cases on Thursday, the highest in more than a week. The increase is largely due to high numbers in the Windsor-Essex region where outbreaks among migrant workers are an issue.