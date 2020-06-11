MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case has been reported in the City of London on Thursday by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

That brings the total for the city to 530, encompassing the vast majority of the region’s now 568 cases.

There were no new deaths, which stand at a total of 56, and 428 of those who tested positive have since recovered, two more in the past 24 hours.

Of the regional totals, 169 cases and 36 deaths are linked to long-term care and retirement homes, where there are two ongoing outbreaks. There were no new cases reported in these facilities.

One new case was reported by Lambton Public Health as of Wednesday night, bringing the total there to 271 cases, with 233 recovered an 25 deaths.

The new case appears to be linked to the only ongoing outbreak in Sarnia, at the Vision Nursing Home, where 54 people have now tested positive and 10 have died.

The last ongoing outbreak in Elgin and Oxford counties, at Secord Trails in Ingersoll, has reportedly now been resolved

There were no new cases or deaths reported by Southwestern Public Health, putting those counties among the ones with no change in the numbers.

Here’s where they stand:

Elgin and Oxford counties – 77 cases, 69 resolved, four deaths, no outbreaks

Huron and Perth counties – 55 cases, 47 recovered, five deaths, no outbreaks

Grey and Bruce counties – 99 cases, 91 recovered, no deaths, no outbreaks

Across the province, Ontario recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks.