MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting eight new cases but no new deaths in the region on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the area to 567, with 426 recovered and 56 deaths.

Seven of the eight new cases are in the City of London, bringing the total there to 529.

None of the new cases are associated with seniors’ facilities, where the totals hold at 169 cases and 36 deaths, although there are two ongoing outbreaks.

Two new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 77, including 69 resolved and four deaths.

These are the first new cases reported by Southwestern Public Health in more than a week, and leave the region with just four active cases.

Other local counties are reporting no new cases or deaths and their totals stand at:

Huron Perth Public Health – 55 cases, 47 recovered, five deaths, no outbreaks

Lambton Public Health – 270 cases, 233 recovered, 25 deaths, one outbreak

Grey Bruce Public Health – 99 cases, 88 recovered, no deaths, no outbreaks

Ontario saw an increase, with 251 new cases, but the downward trend continues.

You can track the cases in Ontario's municipalities using this interactive map.