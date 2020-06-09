MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Only one new COVID-19 case in the City of London has been reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

In addition, the health unit says two positive cases reported on Friday were re-tested and have come back negative.

That leaves the total number of cases in the region at 559, including 422 recovered and 56 deaths.

Of the total, 522 are in the City of London, and there have been no new cases outside the city for at least two weeks.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in the area, which have been linked to 169 cases and 36 deaths.

Middlesex-London only one with new cases locally

Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties as of Tuesday, with the total there at 75 cases, with 68 recovered and four deaths.

It has now been a week since any new cases were reported in the area, but one outbreak is ongoing.

There were no new cases reported in Huron and Perth counties as of Tuesday either.

The total there stands at 55 cases, with 46 recovered and five deaths, with no ongoing outbreaks.

As of Monday night, Lambton Public Health is reporting no new cases, with the total holding at 270 cases, with 229 recovered and 25 deaths.

There is one ongoing outbreak in the area, at Sarnia’s Vision Nursing Home where 10 people have died.

Grey Bruce Public Health is also reporting no new cases as of Monday afternoon, with the totals there at 99 cases, 88 recovered and no deaths or ongoing outbreaks.

Across the province, the total number of new cases was the lowest in more than 10 weeks, with 230 cases and 10 deaths reported.