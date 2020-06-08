MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but no new deaths.

The new cases bring the total to 558, with the vast majority of those, 521, in the City of London, while long-term care and retirement homes account for 169 of the cases.

It has been nearly three weeks since there was a case in Middlesex County outside of London.

The total includes 416 recovered cases and 56 deaths, of which 36 have been linked to seniors’ facilities.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ homes in the region, at Chelsey Park Retirement Community and Kensington Village.

There had been no new cases or deaths reported in the region on Sunday, which was the third time in less than a month no new cases were reported for a 24-hour period.

In Sarnia-Lambton, two new cases were reported as of Sunday night, bringing the total there to 270 cases, with 226 recovered and 25 deaths.

One serious outbreak - at Sarnia’s Vision Nursing Home - where there have been 53 cases and 10 deaths, is ongoing.

Across the province, the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in more than two months was reported, with just 243 new cases.

Other regions report no new cases

No new cases were reported Monday in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Southwestern Public Health reports that the total number of cases in the region is holding at 75, with 68 recovered and four deaths.

The last new case reported in those counties was on June 2, but there is one ongoing outbreak at Secord Trails in Ingersoll.

There was also no change in the number of cases in Huron and Perth counties reported on Monday.

The totals there stand at 55 cases, 46 recoveries and five deaths. There are no ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in the region.

As of Sunday afternoon, no new cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours in Grey and Bruce counties.

The total number of cases, according to Grey Bruce Public Health, stands at 99, with 88 recovered and no deaths. There are no ongoing outbreaks in the region.