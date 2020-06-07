LONDON, ONT. -- There's some good news coming from the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Sunday.

It's reporting zero new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday for the third time in the span of less than a month.

There are no new deaths being reported.

The total number of cases remains at 555 for the region and the death toll at 56.

So far, 413 people have recovered from the virus.

London is carrying the bulk of the cases for the region at 518.

There still remains two active outbreaks of the virus at area long term care homes, Chelsey Park Retirement Home and Kensington Village.