LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

That results in 555 total cases in the region since the pandemic began.

There are 408 total recovered cases and 56 deaths - but no new fatalities being reported Saturday.

The MLHU is reporting 102 total cases in long term care homes and 67 cases in retirement homes.

Southwest Public Health which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting 75 total cases and four deaths.