Six new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday by the MLHU
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 12:44PM EDT
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
That results in 555 total cases in the region since the pandemic began.
There are 408 total recovered cases and 56 deaths - but no new fatalities being reported Saturday.
The MLHU is reporting 102 total cases in long term care homes and 67 cases in retirement homes.
Southwest Public Health which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties is reporting 75 total cases and four deaths.