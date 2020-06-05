LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday.

That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 549 cases, with 403 resolved cases and 56 deaths to date.

The new case is in the City of London, bringing the total there to 512. The new case is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home, where the total number of cases remains at 168.

Lambton Public Health is reporting one new case as of Thursday night, bringing the cumulative total there to 267, with 217 recovered and 24 deaths.

No cases or deaths in nearby counties

There were no new cases or deaths reported in Elgin and Oxford counties as of Friday with the total holding at 75 cases and four deaths, with 66 cases resolved.

Southwestern Public Health says 5,537 individuals have been tested to date, with 521 tests pending. There have been three cumulative institutional outbreaks, with only one ongoing.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 54 total confirmed positive cases, with no new cases as of Friday. Of those, 46 have recovered and there have been five deaths, none in the last 24 hours.

The regional totals are; Perth County (11), Stratford (26), St. Marys (4) and Huron County (13).

As of Wednesday afternoon the totals in in Grey-Bruce are at 97 cases, with 87 recovered and no deaths. There were no new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Ontario health officials are reporting 344 new cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 1.2 percent over Thursday, including 15 deaths.

There are 29,747 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, including 23,583 recoveries and 2,372 deaths.

In Canada there have been 94,070 confirmed cases, 52,114 recoveries and 7,652 deaths reported to date.