MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- One new death and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Middlesex-London on Thursday.

The man who died was in his 80s, and is associated with a long-term care home in the region.

The new cases bring the total for the region to 548, including 56 deaths and 397 recovered.

Of the totals, 511 cases are in the City of London and 168 are associated with long-term care or nursing homes, which are also linked to 36 of the deaths. There are six active outbreaks at seniors’ facilities.

One new case was reported in Grey-Bruce as of Wednesday, bringing the total there to 97, including 87 recovered and no deaths.

There are no ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities.

No new cases in other area counties

In Elgin and Oxford counties, Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new deaths or cases in the last 24 hours, with the total holding at 75, including 65 resolved and four deaths.

One outbreak continues at Secord Trails in Ingersoll, where there have been eight cases among staff.

There were also no new deaths or cases reported in Sarnia-Lambton as of Wednesday night, where the total sits at 266 cases, with 211 recovered and 24 deaths.

Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, the only ongoing outbreak in the region, has so far seen 51 cases and nine deaths.

There were also no new cases reported by Huron Perth Public Health on Thursday, where the total number stands at 54, with 46 recovered and five deaths. There are no ongoing outbreaks in the region.

Across Ontario there was a spike in COVID-19 deaths, and 356 new cases.

Track all the COVID-19 cases across Ontario here.