LONDON, ONT. -- As of Wednesday, The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) confirms one new death since Tuesday, a male in his 80s, and five new cases.

The MLHU is now reporting 546 total cases, 395 of those have been resolved and there have been 55 deaths to date. Five new cases are being reported for Middlesex-London since Tuesday.

To date, Southwestern Public Health reports 5,196 total individuals tested to date, 374 tests pending, four deaths, nine ongoing cases, and three cumulative institutional outbreaks.

There were no new cases in Oxford or Elgin counties in the last 24 hours, with the total holding at 75, with 62 resolved.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 54 total confirmed positive cases including: Perth County (11), Stratford (26), St. Marys (4), and Huron County (13) as of Wednesday, with one new case for St. Marys.

In Grey and Bruce counties, there are a total of 96 cases, with 87 recovered and no deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon.

And in Sarnia-Lambton, there have been a total of 266 cases, with 210 recovered and 24 deaths. There were three new cases reported Tuesday.

There are 29,047 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, 22,811 of those have been resolved, and there have been 2,312 deaths.

The province is reporting 338 new cases in the last 24 hours.