LONDON, ONT. -- The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 among the inmate population at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Thursday.

In a statement issued to CTV News, the ministry says there is a partial lockdown to facilitate deep cleaning of impacted areas.

The ministry also says it is working with the local public health unit to test inmates, including those who are newly admitted.

According to ministry spokesperson Kristy Denette, several measures have been implemented at all instituations. These include personal protection equipment for all staff, masks at all times, temperature checks for staff and visitors, and housing new inmates in seperate areas from the general population for a period of 14 days.

Denette says impacted inmates are medically isolated as appropriate, and staff are also self-isolating as directed by local public health units.

"In cases where inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, immediate precautionary containment measures are taken, in accordance with operating procedures, including deep cleaning of impacted areas, and notifying the local Medical Officer of Health as well as provincial health professionals," said Denette.

The ministry says the government continues to evaluate all options to limit the possible spread of COVID-19 within the correctional system and their priority remains the health and safety of staff and those in custody.

Dr. Christopher Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with LMHU confirmed they are working with the facility.

CTV News reached out to Len Elliot from OPSEU, and are awaiting response.