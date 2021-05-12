MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Southgate Township on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Southgate Road 22 near Southgate Sideroad 13 shortly before 6 p.m.

Grey Bruce OPP say 32-year-old Mitchell Benoit of Southgate Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The area surrounding Southgate Road 22 and Southgate Sideroad 13 has reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.