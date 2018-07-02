

CTV London





OPP said one man has drowned and a teenager is clinging to life after two separate incidents in lakes Monday.

Just before 4 p.m., Oxford OPP were called to Trout Lake, which is in a campground near Innerkip, to reports of a man pulled from the lake with no vital signs.

They say it was a man in his 40s who had been pulled from the water.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of family and the incident remains under investigation.

In Perth County, OPP say around noon, emergency services were called to a family campground in the Municipality of West Perth, following reports of a missing child.

A 13-year-old girl was located unconscious in a small lake at the campground.

Emergency responders were able to resuscitate the child who was subsequently transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.