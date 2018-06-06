

CTV London





A shooting in a neighbourhood in north-east London has left one person in hospital.

London police say they are investigating a shooting in a condo complex in the Huron Heights.

Around 10 p.m. police were called to the area near Huron St. and Sandford. St. where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police do not think this was a random act.