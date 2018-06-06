Featured
One injured in north-east London shooting
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 6:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 10:49AM EDT
A shooting in a neighbourhood in north-east London has left one person in hospital.
London police say they are investigating a shooting in a condo complex in the Huron Heights.
Around 10 p.m. police were called to the area near Huron St. and Sandford. St. where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police do not think this was a random act.