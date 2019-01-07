

London Police





London police are investigating after a stabbing has left one person dead and another in custody.

Police were called to address on Notre Dame Drive just before 7 p.m. Sunday following a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Once on scene an injured man was located and taken to hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested a man nearby who remains in custody while officers investigate the incident.

So far no charges have been announced; however police have noted that the investigation remains in the early stages.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to londoncrimestoppers.com.