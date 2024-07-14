One dead in collision between car and motorcycle in Thames Centre
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Thames Centre yesterday evening.
Just after 6:00 p.m., police say they responded to a collision at Prospect Hill Road and Plover Mills Road.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old from London was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 49-year-old from London reported no injuries, and has been taken into custody,
OPP continue to investigate the collision.
