    One dead following Lambton County crash

    One person has died as the result of a collision in Lambton County.

    Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    One person was transported with injuries which at the time were deemed life threatening. They have since died as a result.

    The other driver was uninjured.

    Police continue to investigate the collision. 

