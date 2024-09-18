One dead following Lambton County crash

One person has died as the result of a collision in Lambton County.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

One person was transported with injuries which at the time were deemed life threatening. They have since died as a result.

The other driver was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate the collision.