One dead as police investigate northwest London shooting

A London Police cruiser guards the area infront of 2229 Wateroak Drive in Northwest London, Ontario on Sept. 11, 2021. (Sean Irvine CTV News) A London Police cruiser guards the area infront of 2229 Wateroak Drive in Northwest London, Ontario on Sept. 11, 2021. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Truth Tracker

Truth Tracker | Did Trudeau's government take Indigenous kids to court?

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau falsely claimed that his government is not waging a court battle against Indigenous children despite the fact the Liberals have spent millions challenging rulings involving First Nations children taken from their families by a chronically underfunded childcare system.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island