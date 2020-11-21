LONDON, ONT. -- Saturday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m., London fire crews were called to Purser Street for reports of a blaze inside of a townhouse.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says crews arrived and immediately searched the residence. At that time fire crews located one adult and two children.

They were transported to hospital and are considered to be in critical condition.

Police will remain on scene and fire prevention has been notified.

Fire inspectors are taking over the investigation to determine the cause.