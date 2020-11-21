Advertisement
One adult and two children in critical condition after morning fire in Northeast London
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 12:45PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 21, 2020 12:50PM EST
Purser Street house fire in London, Ont. on Nov. 21, 2020. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Saturday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m., London fire crews were called to Purser Street for reports of a blaze inside of a townhouse.
Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says crews arrived and immediately searched the residence. At that time fire crews located one adult and two children.
They were transported to hospital and are considered to be in critical condition.
Police will remain on scene and fire prevention has been notified.
Fire inspectors are taking over the investigation to determine the cause.
