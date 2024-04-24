Olympic athlete talent search coming to London, Ont.

If you think you've got what it takes to become an Olympic athlete, you'll have a chance to show off your skills next month.

The Canadian Olympic Committee is hosting a free talent search in London on May 4.

'RBC Training Ground' is open to any athlete between the ages of 12 and 25, regardless of their sport background.

Talent scouts from 11 different Olympic sports will be on hand

Bobsled Canada Skeleton

Canoe Kayak Canada

Climbing Canada

Cycling Canada

Freestyle Canada

Luge Canada

Rowing Canada

Rugby Canada

Speed Skating Canada

Volleyball Canada

Wrestling Canada

Two new National Sport Organizations will also be added to the mix this year, Football (Flag) Canada and Squash Canada, both of which will be making Olympic debuts at the LA 2028 Summer Olympics.

The program has already found and funded 13 Olympians and seven Canadian Olympic medalists.

Athletes who are interested are encouraged to register ahead of time, but walk-ups will also be welcome.