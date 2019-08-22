

Kayla Goodfield, CTV London





The ground shook, loud noise filled the air, smoke was seen billowing from above and just like that an 11-storey powerhouse along Lake Erie fell to the ground.

Footage from CTV News Toronto captured the moment a massive building, which was once part of the world’s largest coal-fired power plant, crumbled to the ground.



The demolition of the Nanticoke Generation Station on August 22, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

The Ontario Power Generation (OPG) demolished the Nanticoke Generation Station on Thursday morning, more than one year after its twin powerhouse tumbled down.

“As it has been through the entire Nanticoke Demolition Project, public and employee safety will be the top priority,” president of renewable generation at OPG Mike Martelli said prior to the blast.

The Nanticoke Generation Station burned its last piece of coal back in 2013. Then, in March of this year, a new 44-megawatt solar facility began operating, “symbolizing the transition from coal to clean power at Nanticoke,” the OPG’s website said.



The former Nanticoke Generating Station came down during demolition in Nanticoke, Ont. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. (The Canadian Press / Peter Power)

Before the powerhouse tumbled to the ground, a non-electric shock tube was used to detonate any charges, a perimeter check was conducted and a series of sirens were sounded to alert bystanders.

“A floating membrane has already been installed to cover the water intake on the lake side of the powerhouse to prevent any dust or debris from landing in the water and affecting Haldimand County’s water supply,” the electricity generation company’s website said.

The blast was complete within about 30 seconds.

Cleanup efforts are now underway and contractors are onsite checking the area to give it the all clear.