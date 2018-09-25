

Middlesex OPP have seized numerous items following a pair of raids last week.

On Sept. 21, police executed two search warrants at two locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Police seized more than $160,000 in cash, over 250 grams of cannabis, high power rifles, semiautomatic handguns, large amount of ammunition and luxury watches.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are facing charges and will appear in court Nov. 12.