LONDON
London

    • Novice driver charged with possession, impaired driving

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

    A novice London driver has been charged with possession of meth and “other drugs” as well as driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday night.

    Middlesex County OPP officers saw a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road around 10:47 p.m. while on general patrol on Egremont Drive and initiated a traffic stop.

    Police say the person was arrested and taken to the Oxford County OPP detachment where tests from a drug recognition expert (DRE) were administered.

    As a result, the 36-year-old London resident was charged with operation while impaired (drugs), possession of methamphetamine and possession of other drugs, as well as being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, and being a novice driver with the presence of drugs.

    “The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” a news release from police said.

    The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in February.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News