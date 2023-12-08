Novice driver charged with possession, impaired driving

A novice London driver has been charged with possession of meth and “other drugs” as well as driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday night.

Middlesex County OPP officers saw a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road around 10:47 p.m. while on general patrol on Egremont Drive and initiated a traffic stop.

Police say the person was arrested and taken to the Oxford County OPP detachment where tests from a drug recognition expert (DRE) were administered.

As a result, the 36-year-old London resident was charged with operation while impaired (drugs), possession of methamphetamine and possession of other drugs, as well as being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, and being a novice driver with the presence of drugs.

“The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” a news release from police said.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in February.