'Nothing but the clothes on their back': Fire forces out residents of Sarnia retirement complex

Residents of a Sarnia retirement complex are surveying the damage after a late night fire Sunday into Monday.

On Monday morning family members came to the home to see if they could collect any items left behind. Many are left with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Pat Lapore told CTV News that his 91-year-old mother-in-law has only lived in the home for three months.

“They called us at 2:30 in the morning,” he said. “She doesn’t move very well, it’s rough but we were able to pick her up.”

Lilianne Frankoski, a resident for the last year and a half said it was “a scary experience,” adding, “I was up reading. When we saw all the flames we knew we had to get out,” she said.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Michigan Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

By 1:30 a.m., police say the blaze was under control and Sarnia Transit buses were used to help take residents to a temporary shelter provided by Lambton College.

As of 2 a.m. about half of the residents had been relocated with family and 61 were housed temporarily at the college over night.

The fire broke out in the building’s north wing and police and fire crews conducted a room-by-room search, evacuating all 120 residents from the 113-unit facility.

According to Platoon Fire Chief Chris McGrath, the fire is still under investigation but they suspect it originated from the third floor.

The fire was so extensive that their department ran out of trucks and had to get help from Port Huron, Point Edward, and St. Clair Township.

“I would like to thank our cross-border partners with the Port Huron Fire Department, neighbouring fire services, EMS, Police, Sarnia Transit, and Lambton College for their quick response and assistance in ensuring all residents were evacuated, accounted for, and sheltered safely,” said Fire Chief Bryan Van Gaver.

Sarnia Fire Services remains on site and a section of Michigan Avenue, from Murphy Road to Blu Aire Gate will likely remain closed to traffic into Monday afternoon.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.