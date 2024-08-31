LONDON
London

    Road reopens following fuel leak on Blue Water Bridge

    The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge international crossing between the cities of Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, Ont. (File) The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge international crossing between the cities of Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, Ont. (File)
    Lambton County OPP closed the westbound lane of the Blue Water Bridge for several hours Saturday due to a Traffic Hazard involving a fuel leak from a vehicle.

    Police are asking drivers to remain cautious and courteous while the traffic backlog clears.

    OPP suggests adjusting your travel plans accordingly and, if possible, avoid the area.

