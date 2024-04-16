LONDON
London

    • 'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401

    OPP stopped a driver for allegedly driving at 196 km/h on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. on April 14, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region) OPP stopped a driver for allegedly driving at 196 km/h on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. on April 14, 2024. (Source: OPP West Region)
    A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.

    According to Middlesex County OPP, at 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, an officer on general patrol observed a vehicle on Highway 401 travelling westbound at Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre travelling at a high rate of speed.

    A traffic stop was then initiated. According to OPP, the driver was clocked in at 194 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

    As a result, a 25-year-old individual from London was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

    • Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
    • Careless driving

    The driver had their licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

    The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Provincial Traffic Court to speak to the charges at a later date. 

