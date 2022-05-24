Not guilty plea entered, jury selection begins in death of man found in freezer

Chad Rue Waters, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of Ashley Pereira.

Waters entered the plea just before the start of jury selection in an Elgin County courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Twelve jurors will be selected as well as two additional jurors and two alternate jurors due to the length of trial.

Waters also pleaded not guilty to committing indignity to a body by concealing it in a locked freezer.

Pereira, 33, who was born in Uganda but from Mississauga, was last seen in Mississauga on Mar 6, 2002.

Pereira's body was later identified after OPP used a helicopter to pull a freezer containing human remains from the bluffs in Port Burwell in May 2019.

At the time, people who live in the area told CTV News that the freezer was found in an area people dump trash down the embankment on regular basis.

Justice Kirk Munroe is presiding over the trial which is expected to last at least two weeks.