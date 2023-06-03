Not a drop in sight: Warm, dry weather to continue in Forest City

As an unseasonably hot and dry spring continues, daytime temperatures will drop over the coming days, but according to Canada’s weather authority, no rainfall is in sight for the Forest City.

According to Environment Canada, London will see a high of 26 C degrees on Saturday with a mix of sun, overcast skies, and wind gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Overnight Saturday, the skies will clear, with haze expected early in the evening. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, before becoming light this evening. The low will dip down to 13 C.

For the latter half of the weekend, the Forest City will be bathed in sunshine, but haze will also blanket the city as the high reaches 25 C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, before becoming light around noon.

On Saturday night, the skies will clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight with a low of 10 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 24 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 21 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 20 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 20 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 24 C.