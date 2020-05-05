LONDON, ONT. -- A 64-year-old North Perth man has been charged after allegedly soliciting a person for sex in a park.

OPP say around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the suspect approached the alleged victim while they were in a parked car in Jackson Park in Listowel.

Police say the suspect asked for sexual services in exchange for money.

The suspect was arrested and charged with communicate with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The accused was released with a scheduled court appearance in June.