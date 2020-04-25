Motorcycle collides with deer sending two to hospital
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:37AM EDT
OPP work at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a deer in Perth County, Ont. on Friday, April 24, 2020. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were taken to hospital after a motorcycle collided with a deer in Perth County.
OPP were called to Line 44 west of Pert Road 119 late Friday afternoon for the crash.
Few details have been released, but the two riders were rusehd to hospital with serious injuries.