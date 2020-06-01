LONDON, ONT. -- The migrant worker outbreak at Scotlynn Farms in Vittoria, Ont. is now up to 120 positive cases.

Norfolk County mayor Kristal Chopp updated the numbers in a Facebook post Sunday night, stating that seven of those individuals in hospital.

Earlier Sunday, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 85 positive tests at the farm, a large jump from the one positive case they reported Friday.

"We have always understood that this was a risk that our community could face and our health unit has been preparing for this possibility. Other communities in Ontario and across the country have also faced similar situations with on-farm outbreaks," Chopp said in a statement.

"Our Health Unit is working hard alongside Scotlynn Farms and the Delhi Community Health Center team to ensure the health and safety of the affected workers and the members of our community as a whole."

Chopp added that employees at a local store will be tested by did not reveal the name of which business.

Saturday Scott Biddle, president of Scotlynn Farms told CTV News that his workers do attend a local grocery store, but only in the hour before it is open to the public.

Biddle brought 207 workers from Mexico to his farm near Simcoe, Ont last month. They completed a 14-day quarantine period and everyone came out healthy. He says 25 days later, they had their first positive case Thursday. His operation is temporarily shut down.

"There is also a farmer in our community that is hurting right now," says Chopp.

"Scott Biddle has since the start of this pandemic did everything that was asked of him, and more, by our Health Unit including quarantining his workers individually in hotels. Unfortunately, even with the best efforts, he is now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and his operations have been severely impacted. Many of the workers have now been placed individually in isolation in order to clear the virus, so that they may resume operations as quickly as possible."

Scotlynn Farms is now putting out the call for help.

Biddle is looking for people that can put together teams of five to help harvest asparagus. He will reportedly pay an above-average wage for this type of work.

"He will pay $25 per hour for each member of a team," says Chopp.

"So I ask that you please consider stepping up during this time of crisis, get a group of five friends together, enjoy some days under the sun and make a few dollars for your efforts! If you have a group of five able to work, they are looking for approximately 30 teams."