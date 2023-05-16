No pride flag in Central Huron as organizers plan Huron County’s first Pride festival

The pride banners are already up along Goderich, Ont.'s Courthouse Square. But, you won’t see any pride banners, flags, or Pride Month designations in nearby Clinton, Ont.

“It’s definitely disappointing to hear, but it’s not new, for sure,” said Huron Pride member, Taylor Jones.

The Municipality of Central Huron turned down Huron Pride’s request to mark Pride month this June. Mayor Jim Ginn said their decision is not Pride specific, as the municipality has a long standing policy of not promoting any organizations with flags or designations.

“There are many, many great causes out there that you could support, but you either do all of them or none of them,” said Ginn.

“As people we have choice. We are entitled to choices, especially in Canada. As government officials, I think the impact of those choices are larger,” explained Huron Pride Chair, Tim Damon.

Tim Damon, Taylor Jones, and Jacob Bjerg of Huron Pride map out Huron County’s first Pride Festival in Goderich, Ont. on May 16, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

While they are disappointed, Central Huron’s decision comes as Huron Pride organizes Huron County’s first ever Pride Festival, taking place in Goderich on June 10.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel by having a Pride festival, but it is the first one that Huron County has had. We’re really excited to have that representation here,” said Taylor Jones, the festival’s co-organizer.

While other communities are entering into a decade worth of Pride festivals, it’s taken years to grow the number of volunteers, and frankly, intestinal fortitude, to organize Huron County’s first public display of Pride.

A Huron Pride decal is posted on a Goderich, Ont. business entrance in Goderich, Ont. on May 16, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“You’re always going to get a little bit of pushback, but nothing we weren’t prepared for, and don’t know how to deal with. We’re just here with open arms, you could say,” said Jacob Bjerg, the festival’s co-organizer.

“I want this to act as a big reminder to Huron County, that everyone is welcome here,” added Damon.

Huron Pride said that aside from Central Huron, every other municipality in Huron County is designating June as Pride Month, and will be displaying a pride flag.

To learn more about Huron County’s first ever Pride Festival featuring an artisan market, drag shows and a family Pride zone, you can visit the Huron County Pride website.