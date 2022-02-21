Advertisement
No one hurt following large fire Sunday night north of Stratford, Ont.
Published Monday, February 21, 2022 7:51AM EST
Rostock, Ont. fire on Feb. 20, 2022. (@ChiefBillHunter/Twitter)
No injuries were reported following a large overnight fire in Perth East.
Emergency crews were called to the village of Rostock Sunday evening. Perth Road 135 and Line 46 were closed to allow crews access the scene.
Firefighters from Milverton, Shakespeare, Sebringville and West Perth were called to assist.
It's not clear how the fire started or how much damage it caused.
The investigation will continue Monday morning.