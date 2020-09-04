MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties for a ninth day, while Middlesex-London also reported no cases on Friday.

In Middlesex-London, the total number of cases holds at 735, while 669 have been resolved and there have been 57 deaths, leaving nine active cases.

The number of daily new cases has remained in the single digits across the region since Aug. 15, but this is the first time the number of active cases has also dropped into the single digits.

This long weekend, London's COVID-19 Assesment Centres will be open.

The centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth Street, London) is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Oakridge Arena location (825 Valetta Street, London) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone may attend to be assessed, but there is no medication or treatment on-site. Testing is also available for those who require results prior to visiting loved ones living in long-term care homes or retirement residences.

Meanwhile in Elgin-Oxford, Southwestern Public Health’s total cases hold at 254, with 244 resolved and five deaths leaving five active cases.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data:

Huron-Perth – none new, none active, 120 total, 115 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 23 active, 481 total cases, 426 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, two active, 129 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 340 total, 313 resolved, 25 deaths

Across Ontario, 148 new cases were reported Friday, with nearly half in Peel Region. The daily case count has remained above 100 for most of the past two weeks.