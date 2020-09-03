MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin-Oxford continued its streak of no new COVID-19 cases for an eighth day, while Middlesex-London added three new cases Thursday.

The new cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit bring the region’s total to 735, with 667 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 11 active cases.

The number of daily new cases has remained in the single digits across the region since Aug. 15.

Thursday is the eighth day in a row that no new cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health.

That leaves the total in Elgin and Oxford at 254 cases. The number of resolved has risen to 244 and the number of deaths holds at five. That leaves just five active cases in the area.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data:

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 120 total, 114 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 23 active, 481 total cases, 426 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, one active, 128 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, four active, 340 total, 311 resolved, 25 deaths

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley tweeted his disappointment on Wednesday night after Lambton County council again voted against mandatory masks.

He said the county can now act as a testing ground.

“Lambton County is the only County/Region without a Mandatory Masking Bylaw, in Ontario. So now in the weeks and months, ahead if Public Health will release the Covid Cases by the 11 Communities, the impacts of Mandatory Masking or Not can be measured.”

Several of Lambton County's 11 municipalities, including Sarnia, Lambton Shores, Petrolia and Point Edward, have their own mandatory face covering bylaws in place

Ontario marked its eighth day with a daily case count over 100, reporting 132 new cases on Thursday.