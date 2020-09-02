MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Wednesday and none in Elgin-Oxford.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 732, including 664 resolved (four more in the last 24 hours) and 57 deaths, leaving just 11 active cases.

The pattern of the number of daily cases ranging from zero to two, which began on Aug. 19, continues.

This is the seventh day in a row that no new cases have been reported by Southwestern Public Health. The last positive cases were reported Aug. 24.

That leaves the total in Elgin and Oxford at 254 cases. The number of resolved has risen by three to 242 and the number of deaths holds at five.

That leaves seven active cases in the area, with the majority of those, four, in Aylmer.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby counties based on their most recently available data:

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 120 total, 114 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 24 active, 480 total cases, 424 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 339 total, 311 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, one active, 128 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Across Ontario, 133 new cases were reported Wednesday, marking a full week of daily totals over 100.