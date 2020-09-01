MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 cases were reported in either Middlesex-London or Elgin-Oxford on Tuesday, while single cases were reported in nearby counties.

The cumulative total in Middlesex-London holds at 730, with 660 resolved (five more in the last 24 hours) and 57 deaths, leaving 13 active cases.

The lack of cases means a streak of a daily totals between zero and two, which began Aug. 19, continues.

For Southwestern Public Health, the lack of new cases marks the sixth day in a row with no new infections in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The total number of cases remains at 254, with 239 resolved (an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours) and five deaths, leaving 10 active cases.

The active cases are all connected to Aylmer, Bayham or Woodstock.

Here is where the totals stand in other nearby counties based on the most recently available data:

Huron-Perth – eight active, 120 total, 107 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 23 active, 479 total cases, 424 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, three active, 339 total, 311 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, one active, 128 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Both Sarnia-Lambton and Grey-Bruce are reporting new cases amid long stretches with no or very few cases reported.

Sarnia-Lambton has seen just three new cases in the past two weeks, while there hasn’t been a new case in Grey-Bruce since Aug. 13.

Across Ontario, 112 new cases were reported on Tuesday, marking the sixth straight day the province’s daily total is above 100.