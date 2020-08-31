MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday, while no new cases were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The new cases, both of which are travel-related, bring the total in Middlesex-London to 730, including 655 recovered and 57 deaths (none new since June 12), leaving 18 active cases.

The number of new daily cases in the region has remained between zero and two since Aug. 19.

Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health, says community transmission is as low as it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, but it is not the time to relax measures because COVID-19 "...is still out there."

He stressed that as much as the return to school will impact the situation, management within families remains important, especially as cooler weather makes outdoor gatherings less of an option.

The health unit is holding a Virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Monday, to provide area residents with a COVID-19 update and to answer questions. https://www.healthunit.com/novel-coronavirus

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health reported no new cases on Monday, the fifth day in a row no new infections were counted in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The cumulative number of cases in Elgin and Oxford counties stands at 254, with 224 resolved and five deaths, leaving 25 ongoing cases.

Here is where the totals stand in other nearby counties:

Huron-Perth – eight active, 120 total, 107 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 active, 479 total cases, 423 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – two active, 338 total, 311 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None active, 127 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Across Ontario, the number of new cases remained above 100 for the fifth day in a row, with 114 new infections and one new death reported on Monday.