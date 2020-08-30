LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases remain at 728 along with 652 resolved cases.

The death toll remains at 57 in the region.

Meanwhile, there are no new cases reported by Southwestern Public Health.

This leaves the total number of cases in Elgin and Oxford counties at 254, with 233 resolved cases, 16 ongoing cases and five deaths.

Across the province, officials reported 112 new cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 42,195.

There was one new death, bringing the province's death toll to 2,810.