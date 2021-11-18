No more snow days? Virtual learning to be available if TVDSB schools close

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says virtual learning will be available to students in the event that schools are closed due to weather conditions or other issues.

In a statement released Thursday, officials said if a school is closed due to weather or road conditions, power outages or water main breaks, "access to learning will be available to students if they have access to their Google Classroom or Brightspace platform."

The board said teachers will communicate directly with students on how to access the information.

In the case of bus cancellations, officials said students' attendance record will not be affected if they choose to stay home even though schools are open.

There are number of ways for parents to find out about school closures: on the TVDSB’s website, Twitter account or Facebook page.

Bus delays and cancellations can be found on mybigyellowbus.ca.