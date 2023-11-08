LONDON
London

    • No injuries reported following Sarnia house fire

    No one was hurt when fire broke out at a duplex in Sarnia early Wednesday morning.

    Fire crews responded to the home on Vidal Street at Devine Street around 4 a.m.

    Occupants managed to get out safely before crews arrived.

    A fire official told CTV News the fire started on the main floor and the cause is still under investigation.

    Damage is estimated at between $50,000 and $100,000.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News